Before and after: Good Samaritans rescue 9 poodle mixes abandoned in Burlington

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Nine dogs were dumped on the side of the road in one small neighborhood.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and they have a leg up, because not only was there a witness, but there was also a video of the suspect vehicle leaving.

“I kind of had a feeling that something was wrong, so I walked back up the street, to see little dogs running around. About eight or nine of them. The truck was coming back up the road, going about 45 mph,” Weston Barnhardt said.

He walked up Harris Road to find nine little faces staring up at him.

“They were the sweetest dogs ever. They were panting obviously because it was 80 degrees, 90 degrees and they have long hair,” Barnhardt said.

He took videos of the dogs he found, neglected and sad.

“Their hair probably wasn’t cut in years and the smell of urine was just atrocious. It was pretty sad,” said Barnhardt. “[The hair] was matted, like it hadn’t been brushed. One dog couldn’t really walk because there was so much hair on the hind legs, it was dragging.”

Burlington Animal Services now has the dogs cleaned up and has given them lots of TLC.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s office is trying to find the truck involved and the people who dumped the dogs.

In March, the county’s district attorney announced a new “Crimes Against Animals” team to hold the offenders accountable.

Barnhardt hopes this means the suspects are prosecuted soon.

“The effort that [the suspects] made to drop them off on this road at 5 o’clock when people are coming home… you could make that same effort to drop them off at a pound and get them cared for,” he said.

As of Thursday afternoon, eight of the nine dogs have adoptions pending.

All of them are in temporary foster homes.