Berger: Democrats to sustain governor’s veto of NC budget

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Republicans needed one Democrat lawmaker to override the governor’s veto of the state budget – but the Senate leader said that isn’t going to happen.

Sen. Phil Berger (R) said Tuesday morning that Senate Democrats informed him they will sustain Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the budget.

Berger called this move “a significant missed opportunity for the state.”

He also said the people of North Carolina need to judge Democrats by their actions.

The Senate leader said he doesn’t believe Cooper, a Democrat, is serious about negotiating a teacher pay raise.

In an interview with CBS 17’s Michael Hyland on Monday, Berger said the vetoed budget was good for North Carolina as it helped continue recent economic growth.

Cooper vetoed the budget in June for a variety of reasons. Among them, he criticized the spending plan for not including Medicaid expansion and not giving raises to teachers that he felt were high enough.

The Republican-controlled House already voted to override Cooper’s veto in September.

Since then, no Senate Democrats have been willing to break with the governor.

Following Tuesday’s session, Berger said the General Assembly is likely not coming back until late April.