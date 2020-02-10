Bernie Sanders to visit North Carolina

WASHINGTON (WNCT) Less than three weeks before Super Tuesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders will return to North Carolina on Friday to hold rallies in Durham and Charlotte.
Friday 11:30 a.m. EST Raleigh-Durham Rally with Bernie Sanders
Durham Convention Center, Grand Ballroom, 301 W Morgan St, Durham, NC 27701
Doors open at 9:30 a.m. EST. The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. The entrance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
3:30 p.m. EST Charlotte Rally with Bernie Sanders
Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, 130 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Doors open at 2:00 p.m. EST. The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. The entrance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.