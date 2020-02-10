Bernie Sanders to visit North Carolina

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during the Politics & Eggs at New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

WASHINGTON (WNCT) Less than three weeks before Super Tuesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders will return to North Carolina on Friday to hold rallies in Durham and Charlotte.

Friday 11:30 a.m. EST Raleigh-Durham Rally with Bernie Sanders

Durham Convention Center, Grand Ballroom, 301 W Morgan St, Durham, NC 27701

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. EST. The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. The entrance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

3:30 p.m. EST Charlotte Rally with Bernie Sanders

Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, 130 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Doors open at 2:00 p.m. EST. The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. The entrance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.