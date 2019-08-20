Bertie Correctional Institution inmate dies in alleged suicide

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT)



The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said an inmate at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor died after he allegedly committed suicide on Sunday.

NCDPS said inmate Kyle Berry, age 40 was found unresponsive in his cell at 3:41 p.m. on Sunday.



Jail medical staff tried lifesaving measures on Berry, and called an outside EMS to the facility, but he was declared dead at 3:52 p.m. on Sunday.



Berry was originally serving two sentences on Death Row for the 1998 murder of 16-year-old Theresa Fetter in New Hanover County. He was removed from Death Row in 2010 after a court appeal.

NCDPS officials said they are cooperating with local law enforcement from Bertie County and Windsor as the investigation continues.

