RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Democratic North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood said she is personally taking care of the damages to both cars involved in a December hit-and-run she was charged with in January.

That night in downtown Raleigh, Woods was at the wheel of a state-owned vehicle when it struck a parked car. Video from that night shows her vehicle went on top of the car’s hood and she can been seen walking into a law office moments after.

“What I would tell you is this — I am so sorry that the accident happened. Obviously I am so sorry. And if I could go back and change my decision that night, I would — but I can’t,” Wood told CBS 17 on Tuesday.

“All I can do is move forward and fix what was broken,” Wood added.

Wood declined to comment and walked away when asked if she had been drinking that night.

Earlier this month, Wood was sent a letter from the Motor Fleet Management director showing possible misuse of a second state-owned vehicle while her permanently assignment for her original vehicle was “temporarily terminated.”

The letter also read, “It appears that you may be using a state-owned vehicle for personal use. If this is the case, this constitutes misuse of a state-owned vehicle … Please be advised that misuse of a state-owned vehicle could result in revocation of assignment of the vehicle to your agency.”

In response to questions about the travel logs, a spokesperson for the Department of Administration told CBS 17 in an email that Wood still has not been assigned another car but that the Office of State Auditor has five vehicles assigned to it.

While some have called for Wood’s resignation — even on billboards — it does not appear that is in her plans.

She told CBS 17 she will “continue to do the great work that the state auditors office has always done.”