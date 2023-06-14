RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – When it comes to sports betting, read the fine print.

Now that Governor Roy Cooper has signed the mobile sports betting bill, people across North Carolina are preparing to place their legal bets when it activates next year.

‘A historic day.’ Sports betting now legal in North Carolina

However, consumers are already being warned about certain sports betting ads that offer free bets.

When the Carolina Hurricanes wrapped up their season two weeks ago, general manager Don Waddell was asked about legalized sports betting in North Carolina.

“To us, this is something that we’ve been looking forward to,” he said.

In a statement released Wednesday after the governor signed the bill into law, Waddell said, “We will now have the opportunity to build a world-class sports-wagering facility to expand the entertainment options around PNC Arena.”

“Our plans will also include and restaurant and bar available to fans every day, helping to spur additional development in and around the arena district,” said Waddell.

Bettors are also looking forward to legalized sports betting and are being bombarded by ads on TV and social media—ads like some from Caesars Sportsbook touting risk-free betting with offers of free money.

They aren’t the only sports betting firm making offers like that.

FanDuel offers something called Bonus Bets where you could get up to $3,000 back if you don’t win your first bet.

The money back is in the form of merchandise credits that can’t be withdrawn and must be used within 14 days.

The fine print on the FanDuel ads also says: “If your bet wins, you’ll get to pocket all of the winnings, but the initial bonus bet portion of your wager will not be returned to your wallet.”

In other words, FanDuel subtracts the value of your wager that used the house’s money.

The ads for Caesars Sportsbook offering free bets are included in a class action lawsuit against the company.

The suit claims bettors are not informed that if the free bet loses, the customer is paid in credits that must be used within 14 days.

CBS 17 Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia sent an email to the company asking for comment on the suit. It did not respond before the TV story aired or this article was published.

Previously, Caesars Sportsbook asked the judge to dismiss the case or require the plaintiff to go to arbitration.

Concern about the promises made in sports betting ads worries some in Congress, where Rep. Paul Tonko (D-NY) has filed a bill that will ban sportsbooks from advertising on TV, radio and online.

When online sports betting begins in North Carolina, remember to read the fine print carefully so you know what you’re getting into. If not, it could cost you.