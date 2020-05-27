Beverage company to add 226 new jobs in Burke County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Unix Packaging, a California-based contract manufacturer of branded and private label beverages, will create 226 new jobs in Burke County, Governor Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday.

The company will invest $19 million to locate its first East Coast manufacturing facility in Morganton.

“Companies like Unix Packaging continue to choose North Carolina as the right choice for East Coast operations,” said Governor Cooper. “This decision shines a bright spotlight on North Carolina’s strong economy and ability to support growing companies amid this global pandemic.”

Unix Packaging specializes in turn-key production of functional beverages, flavored water, alkaline and vapor distilled water, carbonated soft drinks, and other specialty beverages such as kombucha.

In addition to its Morganton production facility, Unix will also operate a warehouse for the storage of raw materials and finished products.

“Unix Packaging is very excited to commence operations in Morganton, North Carolina,” said Bobby Melamed, CEO of Unix Packaging. “After extensive research, we determined Morganton, North Carolina is the ideal location for our first east coast facility, and we have been welcomed with open arms by the State and local agencies. We look forward to contributing to this community by creating jobs and making longstanding investments that will benefit the community as a whole.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led a collaborative state effort to attract the company.

Among the positions Unix Packaging will create in Morganton are operators, forklift drivers, shipping specialists, mechanics and office workers.

The average annual salary for the new positions could exceed $39,000, with a payroll impact of more than $8.8 million per year for the local economy.

The current average annual wage in Burke County is $36,801.

A performance-based grant of $500,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Unix Packaging’s location to Burke County.

The One N.C. Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment.

All One N.C. grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

In addition to N.C. Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in the project include the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority, the North Carolina Community College System, Western Piedmont Community College, Western Piedmont Council of Governments, Burke County, the City of Morganton, ElectriCities and Burke Development Inc.