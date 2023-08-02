GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Ready, down, set: The headline event of the summer is upon us – and then some football.

Beyoncé will bring her world tour to Charlotte in August. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Yes, that would be Beyoncé’s one-and-only stop in the state on her “Renaissance World Tour.”

She will be at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Aug. 9. In case you hadn’t heard, the show was bumped back from 7 to 8 p.m. That should make the heat a little more bearable, if nothing else!

This is one of 34 venues that Beyoncé is visiting, a tour that began in Stockholm and culminates on Sept. 27 in New Orleans. The show features plenty of lavish costumes, staging and of course her iconic repertoire of songs.

Sung Kang hits out of a trap on the 18th hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro in 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Otherwise, entertainment options across North Carolina have emerged from the quiet month. After a July when the Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts in Greensboro and the Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem were pretty much dark, there is plenty to do right up until the time when school starts on Aug. 28.

And we aren’t even listing the Wyndham Championship, the PGA Tour’s season finale, which will make be in its 84th year. The event, which will set the final playoff season for the tour and has a high-powered field, will be at Sedgefield County Club in Greensboro on Aug. 2-6.

The return of football

Bryce Young, quarterback and No. 1 draft pick of the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

In Winston-Salem, football is on the calendar, with Wake Forest and Elon scheduled to kick off their 2023 seasons on Aug. 31. Otherwise you are limited to the Carolina Panthers playing exhibition games against the New York Jets on Aug. 12 and the Detroit Lions on Aug. 25. At least you may get a glimpse of No. 1 draft pick Bryce Young playing quarterback. There’s also a Fan Fest on Wednesday at Bank of America Stadium to get you ready for the season.

Robby Takac (left) and John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Music in the air

Singer Johnny Mathis, nearly 88, will be performing in Durham. (AP Photo/Brian Calvert)

Otherwise, music is still the key, with a few new shows scheduled in Greensboro and Charlotte. Here’s a quick look:

GREENSBORO: Goo Goo Dolls will be on the stage at the amphitheater at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Aug. 2, but the more interesting and unusual shows may be at the Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts. After starting with Riders in the Sky on Aug. 4, you can see two throwback shows: Brit Floyd’s “50 Years of Dark Side Of The Moon” on Aug. 12 and Arrival from Sweden, “The Music of ABBA” on Aug. 18.

DPAC: With the death of Tony Bennett, perhaps the most enduring crooner in the world is Johnny Mathis, who performs on Aug. 5 in his “The Voice of Romance Tour” to the Durham Performing Arts Center. Mathis, who will turn 88 in September, certainly qualifies as venerable. DPAC also will have Lyle Lovett and The Rocket Man Show, a group that channels Elton John, which will be there the day before Mathis. The Brit Floyd and ABBA throwbacks also will stop at DPAC.

SPECTRUM CENTER: Guns N’ Roses will bring a bang-up end to the month on Aug. 29, but the center added Big 3 and Moneybagg for earlier dates.

The full list

These are the highlights for the last month of the summer at arenas, stadiums, halls and amphitheaters across the state. You can click on the links for each facility to find out about ticket availability and prices. Theme parks and resorts and even some state parks may have big doings, too, but we’ve focused on the biggest venues and biggest flings.

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

1021 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro

Aug. 2: Goo Goo Dolls, “The Big Night Out Tour,” with O.A.R., at White Oak Amphitheatre.

Aug. 3: Asian American Store Owners Association of North Carolina Expo, at Special Events Center.

Aug. 11-13: Golden Triangle Gift & Jewelry Show, at Special Events Center.

Aug. 12: AEW: Collision in Greensboro Coliseum

Aug. 18-20: Carolina Kennel Club 2023, “Carolina Cluster,” at Special Events Center.

Aug. 19: Gerardo Ortiz, “Dijimos Tranquilito Tour,” with El Yaki, in Greensboro Coliseum.

Aug. 20: Carolina Weddings Show, at Special Events Center

Aug. 20: Heads Up For Our Youth, at Novant Fieldhouse

Aug. 24-27: Market America ICON at Greensboro Coliseum

Aug. 24: Q104.1 Concert for the Kids, with Chris Young, at Piedmont Hall

Aug. 25-27: Vintage Market Days, at Special Events Center.

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

300 North Elm St., Greensboro

Aug. 4: Riders in the Sky

Aug. 5: Fortune Feimster, “Live, Laugh, Love”

Aug. 12: Brit Floyd, “50 Years of Dark Side Of The Moon”

Aug. 18: Arrival from Sweden, “The Music of ABBA”

Durham Performing Arts Center

123 Vivian St., Durham

Aug. 4: “The Rocket Man Show: Tribute to Elton John”

Aug. 5: Johnny Mathis, “The Voice of Romance Tour”

Aug. 9: “An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band”

Aug. 14: Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova, “The Swell Season,” with Corey Ward

Aug. 15: Brit Floyd, “50 Years of Dark Side Of The Moon”

Aug. 17-18: Leanne Morgan, “Just Getting Started”

Aug. 19: Arrival from Sweden, “The Music of ABBA”

Aug. 23-Sept. 17: “Wicked”

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Complex

2825 University Parkway, Winston-Salem

Aug. 4: 2023 Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses, LJVM Coliseum

Aug. 11: 2023 Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses (Spanish), LJVM Coliseum

Aug. 31: Wake Forest vs. Elon, college football, Allegacy Stadium

PNC Arena

1499 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh

Aug. 1: Sam Smith, “Gloria the Tour”

Aug. 27: Pepe Aguilar, “Jaripeo Sin Fronteras 2023”

Red Hat Amphitheater

500 South McDowell St., Raleigh

Aug. 4: Jason Mraz and his Superband, “The Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride Tour”

Aug. 6: “Back To Jamaica – Independence Day Celebration”

Aug. 8: Lindsey Stirling, with Walk Off The Earth

Aug. 13: Tyler Childers, “Send in the Hounds Tour”

Aug. 14: All-American Rejects, “Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour”

Aug. 15: Queens of the Stone Age, “The End is Nero”

Aug. 26: 3 Doors Down, “Away from the Sun Anniversary Tour,” with Candlebox

Spectrum Center

333 East Trade St., Charlotte

Aug. 5: Big 3, “Summer of Fire”

Aug. 6: Moneybagg Yo, “Larger Than Life Tour”

Aug. 29: Guns N’ Roses, “North American 2023 Tour”

Bank of America Stadium

333 East Trade St., Charlotte

Aug. 2: 2023 Carolina Panthers Fan Fest, 7 p.m.

Aug. 9: Beyoncé, “Renaissance World Tour,” 8 p.m.

Aug. 12: Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets, 4 p.m.

Aug. 19: Keep Pounding High School Classic, 7 p.m.

Aug. 25: Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions, 8 p.m.

Aug. 26: Charlotte FC vs. Los Angeles Football Club, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30: Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

