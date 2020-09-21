Biden to make in-person campaign appearance in Charlotte on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will make an in-person campaign appearance in Charlotte, his campaign announced Monday.

This will be Biden’s first in-person event in North Carolina since accepting the Democratic nomination in August.

In contrast, President Donald Trump has made multiple visits to North Carolina in the last several weeks – including a campaign rally in Fayetteville on Saturday.

Biden’s campaign said more details on the visit will be released later.

Biden has been taking part in mostly virtual campaigning or meeting with small groups.

On Friday, Biden traveled to Duluth, Minnesota and met with a handful of labor leaders.

Trump held a large rally at an airport in Bemidji, Minnesota the same day.