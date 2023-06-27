GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina is receiving a big check from Washington to help expand broadband access in the state, and both Sen. Thom Tillis and Gov. Roy Cooper want to make sure you know why that is.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro) also wants you to know another big amount is coming to the city of High Point.

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

Tillis, a Republican, and Cooper, a Democrat, announced the receipt of $1.53 billion for the statewide expansion of high-speed internet, and Manning cited $1.2 million for the High Point Transit System to update its administrative facility.

All three messages were regarding the bipartisan infrastructure bill that Congress approved last year and President Joe Biden signed into law.

Although a Republican, Tillis was unabashed in his support of the bill, which could be one reason North Carolina Republicans recently voted to censure him.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File)

“I’m proud to have worked on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will deliver more than $1.5 billion to expand access to high-speed internet across the state,” Tillis said in a statement released by his staff. “This is a game-changing investment that will help bridge the digital divide for North Carolina’s rural communities and deploy the resources that families need and deserve.”

Cooper praised the payout but claimed that the state had a big role in its success, too, citing the N.C. Department of Information Technology’s draft 5-year plan outlining how the agency would invest that funding.

Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro)

“State and federal partnerships are critical to helping us close the digital divide and we are grateful to the Biden-Harris administration for this historic investment to expand high-speed Internet access in North Carolina,” Cooper said in a statement released by his office. “Through this program, we will continue to make tremendous progress in making sure every household and business in our state is connected.”

Cooper said that draft plan has been posted for public comment until 5 p.m. July 17. Comments can be sent by email to NCDITpartnerfeedback@nc.gov. On July 29, the plan would become official.

NCDIT Secretary Jim Weaver said in the release that his broadband division recently identified 115,000 homes and businesses that do not have access to high-speed internet. He said that was more than in any other state, which earned additional funding for North Carolina.

“We continue to work tirelessly to achieve the best return on our investment as we allocate federal resources to address unserved and underserved locations across North Carolina,” he said.

Manning, whose 6th Congressional District includes all of Guilford County, said the $1.2 million would enable the transit company’s ability “to provide reliable public transportation for the people of High Point. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver necessary improvements and sustainable upgrades to the infrastructure of North Carolina’s Sixth District.”

A release from Manning’s office said the grants are specific to buying and rehabbing vehicles and modernizing facilities, as High Point would do. For fiscal year 2023, about $473 million was available under this program, and there were five times as many requests as could be funded. But $1.7 billion was distributed for transit projects.