Bike stolen from young man who survived cancer in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Cody Spencer has had a lot taken from him.

In 2019, he learned he had brain cancer. Going through chemotherapy took time, his energy, and his joy.

It makes Spencer angry and sad when he looks at the empty parking space in front of his apartment. He can still see the indents in the pavement from his kickstand.

“It’s just gone, and nobody is able to find it,” Spencer said.

He’s talking about his street-legal dirt bike. During what felt like endless chemo and radiation, his family bought him the bike. It was something he wanted for a long time.

“I was going through a lot of issues, and just not in a good state of mind, but every time I got on it, it made me feel human again,” Spencer said. “It just feels like a part of me.”

Spencer was diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2019 after going to the emergency room for constant headaches. The bike carried him through cancer and through his move to Greensboro.

“I would work on it slowly, I would add things to it,” Spencer said. “I just kind of built up something of my own, so that makes it even more sentimental.”

On Aug. 5, the dirt bike vanished.

“Nobody heard or saw it when it happened, at like 4 a.m. when my girlfriend got up to go to work she noticed it was gone,” Spencer said.

Greensboro police searched for two months. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the bike’s return.

Spencer knows the bike may be gone for good, but he’s not giving up hope.

“Anytime I felt stressed, anytime I felt down, or anything like that, I could go take a ride on my bike,” Spencer said. “It was the only cure that helped me in the beginning and it means a lot to me.”