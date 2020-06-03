Bill earmarks $300M more COVID-19 funds for N.C. government

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina legislators want to make available another $300 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration to cover additional government expenses incurred due to the virus.

The Senate voted unanimously on Tuesday for the measure, which would raise the amount distributed from North Carolina’s share of federal funds to Cooper’s state budget office to $370 million.

The measure now moves to the House.

Last month, the legislature approved distributing close to half of the state’s $3.5 billion allocations from Congress.

House and Senate budget-writers also are now advancing several spending bills using state funds for the next fiscal year.