Bill to help teens get their driver’s license during COVID-19 pandemic sent to governor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) On Thursday, Representative Keith Kidwell joined his colleagues in the NC General Assembly in approving and sending the Governor a bipartisan bill to temporarily waive the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) road tests to allow teen drivers to receive their level two limited provisional license during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The applicant must still meet all other requirements to obtain the license, which includes passing a driver’s education and at least 60 hours of supervised driving.

Furthermore, any driver who receives a waiver must pass a road test to obtain their full level three provisional license in the future.

The waiver only applies to new drivers age 18 and under and would expire once the DMV resumes road tests.

“This has been a big topic during the COVID shutdown. We have many young people who have done everything required except the road test and their parents will ultimately have the say in if they are ready to drive,” Representative Keith Kidwell said.

The bill would also provide temporary accommodations for students enrolled in driver’s education in the spring semester if they have completed at least 15 hours of classroom instruction and a minimum of six hours of behind-the-wheel instruction.