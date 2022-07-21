ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a Friday afternoon at one of North Carolina’s busiest tourist sites when heavy winds caused a tree to fall, striking a car and killing a man on June 17.

The man who died that day in the driver’s seat, Casey Skudin, was a father and a New York City fireman, the AP reported. Skudin had 16 years of service experience in Queens and would have turned 46 on that Sunday.

Officals told WSPA that three adults and a child were in the vehicle when the tree fell across a road at the estate’s entrance.

An Asheville fire spokesperson told The Citizen-Times the driver died before firefighters could arrive on the scene. His family members were taken to Mission Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

His wife, Angela Skudin and two children have now filed a lawsuit against Asheville’s Biltmore Estate.

The Senior Public Relations Manager for Biltmore issued the following statement in reaction to the lawsuit: