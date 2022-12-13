SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A restored copy of Ava Gardner’s birth certificate is going to be presented to the Johnston County museum dedicated to her.

Officials said the birth certificate has been restored and framed and will be publicly presented to the museum on Dec. 22.

The Johnston County Register of Deeds Craig Olive shared how its important to commemorate Gardner for her 100th birthday. Gardner was born on Dec. 24, 1922.

“Ava is our treasured, home-county girl, and we wanted to do something special for her to commemorate her 100th birthday,” said Olive, “We are giving the Ava Gardner Museum a copy of the restored birth certificate for them to put on display and to keep.”

After the presentation, the restored copy of the birth certificate will be kept in the museum’s collection.

The museum’s Executive Director Lynell Seabold said more events and the debut of additional exhibits are planned.

“The Ava Gardner Museum and the Ava Gardner Trust have plans to host more events, debut additional exhibits, and release new Ava Gardner officially licensed products through the end of this year and well into 2023,” Seabold said.

For more information on the Ava Gardner Museum, click here.