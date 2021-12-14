BL Maker’s Market is not only offering unique gift baskets made in North Carolina — they’re also giving back

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Christmas shopping is coming down to the wire.

One shop has a unique solution — gift baskets stocked full of all things Made in North Carolina.

You can visit BL Makers Market at 12 East Guilford Street in Thomasville Tuesday through Saturday from 10 to 6, and you can check them out on Facebook.

You can even bring your own basket and they’ll help you fill it up with the perfect gifts made in North Carolina!

Additionally, Blythe Leonard is doing something special for this holiday, as well. Ten different artists have created nativity scenes that will be auctioned off in a silent auction on Sunday.

All of the money from the auction will go to support cancer patients and research.

Blythe was also the organizer of the Pink Chair Campaign in Thomasville to raise money for breast cancer. You can check out BL Makers Market on Facebook to see the different nativity scenes and find out how to bid.

FOX8 will bring you more on this special auction later in the later.