Bloomberg, surrogates for Sanders, Biden come to N. Carolina

FILE – In this Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg talks to supporters, in Detroit. Bloomberg won the votes of New Hampshire’s Dixville Notch community, hanging onto its tradition of being among the first to cast ballots in the presidential primary, early Tuesday, Feb. 11. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s primary elections are heating up with presidential candidates and their surrogates visiting as early in-person voting begins.

Registered voters or people who want to register now can cast ballots at locations in all 100 counties starting on Thursday through Feb. 29.

Election offices already have been accepting traditional mail-in absentee ballots for weeks. People previously registered can also vote on primary day March 3.

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg scheduled early-vote campaign events Thursday in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and Raleigh. Bloomberg’s campaign has more than 100 paid staff in North Carolina, with hopes of faring well in the Super Tuesday state.

New Hampshire Democratic primary winner Bernie Sanders planned rallies for Friday in Durham and Charlotte, but Sanders national campaign co-chair Nina Turner and actress Susan Sarandon scheduled “community meetings” in Charlotte and Winston-Salem on Thursday afternoon.

Joe Biden’s sister — Valerie Biden Owens — also planned to speak for her brother at early-voting kickoff events Thursday in Charlotte, Greensboro, and Cary.

The former vice president finished back in the pack in the New Hampshire primary. Bloomberg wasn’t on that state’s ballot.

The primary also features races for governor, the U.S. House and Senate and scores of other contests.