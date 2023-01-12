RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina has submitted a formal protest of the state’s health plan after it lost the contract to third-party Aetna health care on Jan. 4.

In a direct release from Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina’s Principal Communications Advisor, the health care company said it “submitted public records requests on Dec. 15 and Dec. 20 to better understand the State Health Plan’s decision” after Aetna was awarded the 2025-27 contract to represent state employees.

“Blue Cross NC is proud of our long record of serving North Carolina’s teachers, state employees, first responders, county and city employees and their families,” Dr. Tunde Sotunde, the president and CEO of Blue Cross NC, said. “State Health Plan members are more than customers, they are our neighbors, our friends and our family, and we have filed this protest to ensure the best outcome for them, for taxpayers and for our state.”

Blue Cross NC said it has three major concerns with the decision to boot it from representing state employees: implications for State Health Plan members’ health care, the new RFP process and scoring system, as well as the impact to North Carolina.

CBS 17 was provided a statement from the State Treasurer, who originally reported the transfer of coverage from Blue Cross NC to Aetna.

“We welcome the opportunity to engage in a factual, thoughtful and transparent review of the State Health Plan’s contracting process for third party administration services going into effect two years from now,” Dale R. Folwell, CPA (Certified Public Accountant) for the State Treasurer said. “Just like Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina has the right to point fingers at everyone else for losing the contract after 44 years, the State Health Plan, Board of Trustees, professional staff and I all have a duty to seek the best financial value and member service for those that teach, protect and serve as well as taxpayers like them.”

The contract for this plan currently oversees more than $17.5 billion over five years, CBS 17 previously reported. Folwell said in the same report that Aetna’s contract could result in $140 million in cost savings should it extend to five years.

Blue Cross NC previously said, in the same report, it was “deeply disappointed” by the State Health Plan’s decision, as it “threatens North Carolina jobs.” The company also said it would seek more information through a public records request — which it now has.

The State Health Plan has not committed to a specific timeline for response.

Finally, CBS 17 has directly asked the State Treasurer’s Office for contact with Aetna since it originally reported the transfer.