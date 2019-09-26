Blue Cross NC CEO resigns following DWI arrest, interim CEO named

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – The CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina has resigned following a June impaired-driving arrest, according to a statement issued Wednesday night.

Dr. Patrick Conway is charged with driving while impaired and misdemeanor child abuse following a June crash in Randolph County. No one was injured, but Conway’s two daughters were in the car.

The board of trustees asked Conway for his resignation, which he issued effective immediately.

COO Gerald Petkau will serve as the interim CEO.

“We feel that our constituents are best served by naming an interim CEO and beginning a formal search for a permanent replacement,” the statement read in part.

“We are confident that the transition will be smooth, and that Gerald Petkau will continue to lead the fight to improve the quality of health services, lower costs, and deliver an overall exceptional experience for our members.”

Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the state’s dominant health insurer, also administers the health insurance plan for hundreds of thousands of state employees, teachers, retirees and their families.

