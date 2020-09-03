Blue Cross NC invests $400,000 in American Red Cross programs to help prepare North Carolinians for home fires and other disasters

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina announced it has invested $400,000 in the American Red Cross’ Sound the Alarm program for home fire prevention, preparedness, and recovery, and to help create disaster-ready kits for its shelters in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Preparedness Month is recognized each September to promote disaster planning, and this year Blue Cross NC has committed $100,000 to support the Red Cross’ efforts to create 10 pandemic-ready shelter kits to keep residents and volunteers safe as they navigate disasters during the evolving public health crisis.

Each kit includes enough PPE and other essential supplies to enable 150 workers and residents (and those seeking safe shelter from threats such as hurricanes and flooding to monitor and address basic health and wellness and social distancing needs for up to two weeks.

In addition to supporting disaster relief efforts, Blue Cross NC has renewed its 2017 commitment to the Red Cross’ Sound the Alarm initiative with a $300,000 investment in the program over the next three years.

“Blue Cross NC is committed to improving the health and wellbeing of all North Carolinians,” said Cheryl Parquet, Director of Community and Diversity Engagement at Blue Cross NC. “That’s why we have invested in the American Red Cross, which not only prepares families with access to the right prevention information and tools, but also provides support and saves lives when disasters hit.”

To find shelter information and weather and emergency alerts, download the free Red Cross Emergency App, and to learn more about Sound the Alarm, click here.