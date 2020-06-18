Board member: Hans to become next UNC system president

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina’s community college system president will become the next head of the Univesity of North Carolina’s 17-campus system.

A UNC Board of Governors member said on Thursday that Peter Hans will be introduced on Friday as the UNC system president.

A search committee was formed last year to determine a permanent successor to Margaret Spellings, who left in early 2019.

Interim president Bill Roper is set to leave the temporary job at the end of this month.

Hans is no stranger to UNC system administration, previously serving on the Board of Governors and as its chairman from 2012 to 2014.