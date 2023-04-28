(WGHP) — Sheetz has been tight-lipped about their upcoming new drink, but the hints are getting too clear to ignore.

On Thursday, the company posted on Facebook, “Our new drink will make your heart go Boba Boba.”

When a commenter responded, “Whattttttt!?!? Do you mean boba tea?!” the brand quipped back, “Maybeee.”

Sheetz has not yet released an official news release on the new offering or a timeline on when you can expect to see it in stores.

On Feb. 21, however, a Reddit user took to the Sheetz subreddit after reportedly spotting boba near the fountain drinks. Multiple commenters said they had seen the same thing.

Boba, also known as bubble tea, is a drink that features round tapioca balls usually served in tea with or without milk. The popular drink got its start in Taiwan in the 1980s and made its way to the U.S. in the 90s. IBISWorld reports that there are 3,601 bubble tea shops in the United States as of 2023.