A celebration of the 150th anniversary of the lighting of the Bodie Island Lighthouse will take place Nov. 12.

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) – A celebration for the 150th anniversary of the lighting of the Bodie Island Lighthouse will take place Nov. 12.

The event, which begins at 4 p.m., will be held in partnership with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Outer Banks Forever and the Outer Banks Lighthouse Society.

The lighthouse was first lit Oct. 1, 1872.

The current Bodie Island Lighthouse, which is 164 feet tall, replaced the previous one that had been destroyed during the Civil War. It is one of just 10 still-functioning lighthouses in the United States featuring a first-order Fresnel lens.

The anniversary event, rescheduled from Oct. 1 due to inclement weather, will feature remarks from representatives from Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the Coast Guard, the Outer Banks Lighthouse Society and descendants of lighthouse keepers.

The event will wrap up with a special lighting of the lighthouse.

Free tickets to climb the lighthouse Nov. 12 are available, but require advanced reservations.