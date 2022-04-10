MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — The Bodie Island Lighthouse in the Outer Banks is set to open later this month.

The lighthouse is more than 160 feet tall and is the third lighthouse to serve the island community. It was first lit in October 1872 and still has its first lends.

It is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

As it gets ready to celebrate 150 years, the lighthouse will open to the public for climbing. Officials say the lighthouse will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays until early fall for climbing.

Tickets will be available each morning starting at 7 a.m. They can only be purchased on the same day.

Officials say that tickets sell out quickly, so they recommended creating a www.recreation.gov account prior to the date of ticket purchase.

In addition, a 150th anniversary is being planned for a few months.