RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday afternoon in Raleigh, a judge ordered that body cam video can be released from the night Darryl Williams died in the Raleigh police custody.

Wake County Superior Court Judge Graham Shirley did not give a timeline for when the footage will be released.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson, through a representative in court, asked for the video to first be released to any family members before its release to the public.

Judge Shirley approved the Raleigh Police Department to obscure graphic images in the footage as well as the faces of any bystanders.