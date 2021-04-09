Body found Friday morning on Cape Hatteras National Seashore believed to be driver who crashed over Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel

AVON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are investigating after the body of a male was found Friday morning on a Cape Hatteras National Seashore beach.
Officials said a resident reported finding the body between the villages of Salvo and Avon. Officials with the National Park Service law enforcement rangers, Dare County Sherriff’s Office, Dare County Emergency Medical Services and Chicamacomico Banks Fire Department responded to the 911 call.
Officials said the body appeared to have been in the ocean for an extended period of time. OBXToday.com reported the body was that of Erik Mezick, a delivery driver whose truck went over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel in a crash that happened in December. A post on the Finding Erik Mezick Facebook page from the family also said it was Mezick.
The Facebook post read, “Erik has been found in North Carolina! We have just been notified! We will be back with more information as we get it! We said he would present himself when he was ready and in true Eric style he did just that today on his favorite beach! We love you all!”
The remains were transferred to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm who it was.