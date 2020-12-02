Body found in Rutherford Co. believed to be murdered man

RUTHERFORD CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies say a body has been found which is believed to be that of a missing man who was murdered in Rutherford County.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, a body was found Tuesday in the Bill’s Creek area around 5:51pm which is believed to be Daryl Price.

Price had been missing since November 20.

Deputies previously responded to the Econo Lodge in Forest City at about 3:00 a.m. on November 21 for a report of a woman who had been assaulted.

Once at the hospital, the woman said that Daryl Jamichael Price had been shot at a home in Ellenboro and her vehicle had been stolen.

Investigators later charged Delarrio Goode and Lakelia Ann Dickey in connection with Price’s disappearance.

Delarrio Goode and Lakelia Dickey (From: Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Rutherford County investigators say they learned that Goode shot Price and that Dickey and the woman who had been assaulted helped load Price into the woman’s car.

Deputies said Dickey and the woman originally intended to drive Price to a hospital in Cleveland County for medical attention. Instead, investigators said Dickey drove herself and the woman to a field in Cleveland County to leave Price’s body.

Soon after, the sheriff’s office said the woman jumped from the car and tried to find help.

Later, investigators said Dickey and Goode and another person returned to the location where Price’s body had been left and put him back into the car.

The sheriff’s office said the third person also jumped from the car in order to get help.

Goode and Dickey were later arrested in Austell, Georgia on November 23 in a stolen 2014 Chevrolet Cruze.

Goode was charged with Murder, first degree Kidnapping, and Larceny of a Motor Vehicle.

Dickey was charged with Accessory After the Fact, Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, and Conceal/Fail to Report Death.

Dickey is being held in the Rutherford Co. Detention Center on $450,000 bond while Goode is being held without bond.

The body is being sent to Wake Forest for an autopsy and positive identification, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.