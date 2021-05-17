Body found near Raleigh shopping center is identified as missing woman, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said Monday that a missing woman was identified as a body found Sunday night near a Raleigh shopping center.

Amber Lynn Lightsey, 22, was reported missing on May 13, Raleigh police said.

Lightsey was last seen leaving her workplace, Amnesia Nightclub, at 4 a.m., according to a Raleigh police tweet on May 14. Police said she was seen driving a 2008 Toyota Camry.

Police told CBS 17 that day there was no reason to believe Lightsey was in danger.

Her body was discovered just before 10:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of N. Rogers Lane, which is near the Edgewater Place shopping center, officials said.

Authorities said an investigation is underway and more information will be provided as the case progresses.