MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person jumped or fell and died while another person was injured in an incident involving a small charter plane’s emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Friday afternoon.

At about 3:20 p.m., a Cessna plane carrying two passengers made an emergency landing at RDU.

The plane landed on runway 5R-23L and veered into the grass, according to RDU officials.

A fire engine was also spotted spraying down the plane. The plane’s landing gear did not appear to deploy, officials said.

RDU first responders said one person onboard the plane was taken to Duke Hospital with minor injuries.

Shortly after the plane landed at RDU, local emergency units began searching for a passenger that exited the plane while it was in the air before the emergency landing.

Officials later confirmed a male body was found in a Fuquay-Varina neighborhood from the plane involved in the emergency landing.

A Wake County Emergency Management said an officer was flagged down by someone who heard something in a yard, which led officials to the body from the plane.

Cary officials said parts of their city were among the areas included in the search.

(Photo by Simon Palmore)

(Photo by Simon Palmore)

The airfield was temporarily closed until the scene was secured, RDU officials said in a news release.

Runway 5L-23R reopened while runway 5R-23L will remain closed until further notice, the news release said.