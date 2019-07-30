Body found Sunday in Cape Fear River identified as missing boater

Crews near the Person Street boat ramp after a boater apparently vanished in the Cape Fear River. Photo by Colleen Quigley/CBS 17

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Officials identified the body found Sunday as the boater who went missing in the Cape Fear River on Friday, according to Fayetteville Fire officials.

Jerry Taylor, 61, of Stedman was identified as the man who went missing on Friday.

The Fayetteville Fire Department was notified shortly before 4 a.m. of a body in the water near the Person Street boat ramp. which is where Taylor was said to have gone missing.

Officials said Sunday the body found matched the description of the person who went missing. They said Friday that Taylor tried to get his boat in the water when it began drifting away. He then attempted to get in the boat as it drifted away.

The boat was reported abandoned on the water about 100 yards away from the Person Street ramp. A truck with a boat trailer was on the ramp with its engine still running, officials said.