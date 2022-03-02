CAMDEN, N.C. (WAVY) — The body of a missing boater was found Tuesday night in the Pasquotank River near Camden.

Camden County Sheriff Kevin Jones says he got a call around 5:19 p.m. about what appeared to be an unattended boat floating off Bartlett’s Landing subdivision in Camden.

Two local fisherman took Jones out to the boat, which was adrift about 600-700 yards offshore, but didn’t find anyone on board. They then began searching the shoreline, and found the body about a mile away from the boat around 6:30 p.m.

The man has been identified as 69-year-old Elizabeth City resident Robert Wayne Padlock.

Jones added that Padlock wasn’t wearing a life jacket.