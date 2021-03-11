Body of missing boater found in North Carolina river

MONCURE, N.C. (AP) — Searchers have found the body of a man who disappeared beneath the surface of a North Carolina river while he was in a small boat which authorities say was pulled into an undercurrent, a sheriff’s office said Thursday.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said the body of Danny Bullard, 59, of Cameron was recovered from the Cape Fear River on Thursday, news outlets reported.

The Chatham County Emergency Operations Center reported the incident on Wednesday after a small boat was pulled into the undercurrent of the Buckhorn Dam on the Cape Fear River near Moncure. Bullard was wearing a black life jacket and was last seen floating in the middle of the Cape Fear channel.

By Wednesday afternoon, searchers extended their efforts to land in the chance that Bullard left the water to seek help.