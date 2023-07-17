LAKE NORMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The body of a missing boater on Lake Norman has been recovered, Cornelius-Lemley Fire and Rescue confirmed on Monday.

Crews responded to a reported drowning on Lake Norman near a sandbar around 5:50 p.m. Sunday, July 16, and announced around 12 a.m. that a body had been recovered.

Huntersville Fire, Denver Fire, Charlotte Fire, Cornelius Police, and North Carolina Wildlife were all involved in the search

Details of the incident are sparse. We’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.