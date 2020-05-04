Body of missing boater recovered on Lake Norman Sunday

Live Now
Emergency crews located the body of a man in his mid-40s on Lake Norman Sunday, according to Officer Lee with North Carolina Wildlife.

The man went missing on Lake Norman Sunday just before 2 p.m. Authorities said the man was tubing and did not have a life vest on when he disappeared from the water.

No one else from the boat got into the water, emergency crews said.

A fireboat from Station 2 Denver Fire Department, as well as the Huntersville, Cornelius, and Sherrills Ford Fire Departments, responded Sunday afternoon.

Lake goers were advised to steer clear of the area as crews searched before the grim discovery.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

No other information was immediately provided.

