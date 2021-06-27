Body of missing person recovered on Lake Norman, officials confirm

CORNELIUS, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The body of a missing person on Lake Norman has been recovered, the Cornelius Fire Department confirmed with Fox 46 on Sunday.

Emergency crews began searching Friday night after the person went missing and the search on Saturday was suspended due to boat traffic, officials said.

The search resumed on Sunday. Officials with the Cornelius Fire Department said on Sunday that the body had been recovered around 1 p.m.

Fire departments from Sherills Ford, Cornelius and Charlotte all assisted in the recovery efforts.

Local police, the Iredell Sheriff’s Office, as well as North Carolina Wildlife also assisted in the efforts.

According to rescue personnel, one person fell off a pontoon boat Friday night on Lake Norman and disappeared in the water.