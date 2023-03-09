PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The body of a teenager who went missing on Jordan Lake has been recovered, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Chatham County authorities recovered the body of 15-year-old Roberto Enrique DeLeto who went missing Tuesday evening while riding a personal watercraft near Farrington Point Boat Ramp, 605 Farrington Point Road. He was found around 11 a.m. in the lake.

“The loss of a loved one is always difficult,” Sheriff Mike Roberson said. “And while this isn’t the outcome we had hoped for when we began our search Tuesday evening, we hope this provides the young man’s family with closure and some peace. I also want to thank all the first responders who worked so hard to bring closure to the family.”

Authorities launched a search of the water and the lake’s shoreline in an effort to find DeLeto who went missing after encountering mechanical problems with the personal watercraft while on the lake. The search continued all day Wednesday and resumed Thursday morning.

The news of DeLeto’s body being found has also now reached his high school, Carrboro High School. Its principal sent a message out to the school.

“Dear Jaguar Family,

I’m devastated to share that the body of our student, Roberto DeLeto, was recovered from Jordan Lake earlier today. I’ve just returned from the scene and will try to get through this so I can share some information with you.

Our school-based Student Services team, along with central-based School Support and Wellness personnel, are here to provide the necessary support for students and staff. If you or a student need to speak with someone, counselors are located in our media center.

Tonight’s spring musical performance as well as tonight’s athletics practices and games are being canceled. Additional information, such as the possibility of make-up dates, will be determined and communicated later.

We are planning to host a staff, student and family vigil this evening at 6:00, here at school. The PTSA has been supporting us all through this process and has made tonight’s event a potluck. So please bring something for tonight to share, including beverages. Roberto particularly liked homemade mac and cheese.

I have known this family from my early days at Culbreth, and I love them so much. Thank you for all the support in the past few days and going forward. As I learn more I’ll be sure to pass along any additional information. In the meantime, please join me in thoughts and prayers for Roberto’s family, loved ones, and friends.

Sincerely,

Beverly Rudolph”

Rudolph did not say if DeLeto’s family would be in attendance. CBS 17 will be at the vigil.