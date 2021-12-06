Body unidentifiable after fiery Robeson County crash, troopers say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities haven’t been able to identify a person who was killed in a crash Sunday due to the condition of the body, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lewis said that the person was burned beyond recognition after the crash, which happened on Hwy 130 in the Rowland area. The car, a Nissan Altima, ran off the road and hit a tree, causing a fire.

Authorities are collaborating with other agencies in an attempt to identify the body.

