CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the Bomb Squad detonated an “old, possibly hazardous” device that was found at a northwest Charlotte home Wednesday.

Authorities responded to a private residence located in the 1900 block of Pine Mountain Road.

QCN was at the scene when law enforcement detonated the device from a safe distance.

CMPD said its bomb squad performed the controlled detonation utilizing “sophisticated training and equipment.” There are no other active devices related to this incident.

No injuries or damages were reported from the detonation.

CMPD has asked residents to please avoid the area at this time.

Transportation Delays

Due to the police activity and several road closures, transportation delays may be expected at the following schools on Wednesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said: