FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Bond was denied on Monday for the two people charged in connection with the deaths of a man and woman at a Cumberland County motel on Saturday.

Both Ember Davis, 33, and Preston Conley, 19, are being held without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center following the murder of a man and woman at a Cloverleaf Motel in the 1300 block of Dobbin Holmes Road.

Cloverleaf Motel in Cumberland County (Justin Moore, Ray Duffy).

Rodney Folger, 34, and Mia Street, 26, were found dead inside a room at the motel.

Deputies charged both Davis and her boyfriend, Conley, with two counts of first-degree murder.

Street was reported missing approximately one month ago by her family, but details about her disappearance have not been released. Cumberland County has also not released the cause of death yet in this case.

Furthermore, the mother of Davis said her daughter was renting out a room at the motel to help others in need and that she also suffers from mental illness.

“I’m horrified by what happened. I don’t understand how it happened,” mother Lori Davis said. “I hurt for the deceased and their families. But at the same time this is an emotionally disabled person (who) doesn’t have a clue what’s happening to them.”

It is unknown how Folger and Street are related in the case at this time.

Meanwhile, both Davis and Conley are due back in court on July 28.