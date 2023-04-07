NAGS HEAD, N.C. – The Bonner Bridge Pier will close on April 11 – 12 so that a contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation can place permanent pavement markings in the pier’s parking lot.

The pier and parking lot will close at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 10 so that crews can set up equipment. Work will begin Tuesday morning and continue into Wednesday. The parking lot and pier will reopen as soon work is complete.

The schedule for the work is subject to change due to weather and/or equipment conditions.