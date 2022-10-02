GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Every state has its hallmark writers.

Mississippi has William Faulkner and his incomparable (fictional) Yoknapatawpha County and Missouri can lay claim to Mark Twain. The state of Maine is gifted with Pulitzer winner Richard Russo and horror icon Stephen King. Rural Pennsylvania is the playground of the much-heralded (and occasionally maligned) John Updike, and when many bibliophiles think of New Jersey, they also think of Richard Ford’s series of novels featuring recurring Everyman character Frank Bascombe. Illinois can lay claim to William Maxwell, Sandra Cisneros, and Adam Langer, among numerous others. And what reader can think of Washington State without contending with the sparkle-vampire yarns of Stephanie Meyer?

What makes authors like these inextricably associated with a particular state is not simply the matter of their having been born there or choosing to live there. The connection, from a writerly standpoint, is deeper than that—their work, nearly all of it, is set in “their” state.

Of course, there are certainly exceptions. Whether a writer sets a tale in the town where they went to college or spent part of their childhood—like Donna Tartt’s “The Secret History” and its New England arts school setting and the almost-factual small town of Jo Ann Beard’s “In Zanesville,” respectively—or crafts a story that follows a social or political theme to a location they know little about but lay narrative claim to anyway, the world is rife with books known, loved, and respected that also capture the essence of place—books where setting itself is one of the strongest characters.

Stacker compiled a list of books set in North Carolina from Goodreads. Whether you’re looking for a good read set in the state you call home, or you’re looking to expand your curiosity with a writer you’re already familiar with, we’ve got you covered.

Where the Crawdads Sing

– Rating: 4.44 (2.1 million ratings)

– Author: Delia Owens

– Published: August 14, 2018

– Genres: Fiction, Historical Fiction, Mystery, Audiobook

Cold Mountain

– Rating: 3.88 (234,705 ratings)

– Author: Charles Frazier

– Published: January 1, 1997

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Historical, Romance

Nights in Rodanthe

– Rating: 3.84 (164,524 ratings)

– Author: Nicholas Sparks

– Published: January 1, 2002

– Genres: Romance, Fiction, Chick Lit, Contemporary

Just Listen

– Rating: 4.05 (244,006 ratings)

– Author: Sarah Dessen

– Published: April 6, 2006

– Genres: Young Adult, Romance, Contemporary, Fiction

Garden Spells (Waverley Family, #1)

– Rating: 4.05 (94,949 ratings)

– Author: Sarah Addison Allen

– Published: August 28, 2007

– Genres: Fiction, Magical Realism, Fantasy, Romance

The Truth About Forever

– Rating: 4.12 (219,023 ratings)

– Author: Sarah Dessen

– Published: May 11, 2004

– Genres: Young Adult, Romance, Contemporary, Fiction

Raney

– Rating: 3.94 (3,719 ratings)

– Author: Clyde Edgerton

– Published: January 2, 1985

– Genres: Fiction, Humor, Southern, Novels

Ellen Foster

– Rating: 3.78 (29,787 ratings)

– Author: Kaye Gibbons

– Published: January 21, 1987

– Genres: Fiction, Southern, Coming Of Age, Young Adult

The Wish

– Rating: 4.41 (74,211 ratings)

– Author: Nicholas Sparks

– Published: September 28, 2021

– Genres: Romance, Fiction, Audiobook, Contemporary

The Fiery Cross (Outlander, #5)

– Rating: 4.24 (196,396 ratings)

– Author: Diana Gabaldon

– Published: November 6, 2001

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Romance, Fantasy, Fiction

All the Missing Girls

– Rating: 3.77 (166,909 ratings)

– Author: Megan Miranda

– Published: June 28, 2016

– Genres: Mystery, Thriller, Fiction, Mystery Thriller

What Happened to Goodbye

– Rating: 3.95 (86,657 ratings)

– Author: Sarah Dessen

– Published: May 10, 2011

– Genres: Young Adult, Romance, Contemporary, Fiction

Big Lies in a Small Town

– Rating: 4.12 (77,805 ratings)

– Author: Diane Chamberlain

– Published: January 14, 2020

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Mystery, Audiobook

First Frost (Waverley Family, #2)

– Rating: 3.97 (33,561 ratings)

– Author: Sarah Addison Allen

– Published: January 20, 2015

– Genres: Magical Realism, Fiction, Fantasy, Romance

Where the Lilies Bloom

– Rating: 3.84 (2,532 ratings)

– Author: Vera Cleaver

– Published: January 1, 1969

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Young Adult, Fiction, Classics

At Home in Mitford (Mitford Years, #1)

– Rating: 4.12 (62,585 ratings)

– Author: Jan Karon

– Published: October 28, 1994

– Genres: Fiction, Christian Fiction, Christian, Adult Fiction

The Sugar Queen

– Rating: 3.98 (52,134 ratings)

– Author: Sarah Addison Allen

– Published: May 20, 2008

– Genres: Fiction, Magical Realism, Romance, Fantasy

One Second After

– Rating: 3.95 (56,400 ratings)

– Author: William R. Forstchen

– Published: March 17, 2009

– Genres: Fiction, Post Apocalyptic, Science Fiction, Apocalyptic

The Rest of the Story

– Rating: 4.06 (28,916 ratings)

– Author: Sarah Dessen

– Published: June 4, 2019

– Genres: Young Adult, Romance, Contemporary, Fiction

Bootlegger’s Daughter (Deborah Knott Mysteries, #1)

– Rating: 3.97 (7,071 ratings)

– Author: Margaret Maron

– Published: May 1, 1992

– Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Mystery Thriller, Southern

Keeping the Moon

– Rating: 3.85 (66,475 ratings)

– Author: Sarah Dessen

– Published: September 1, 1999

– Genres: Young Adult, Romance, Contemporary, Fiction

This Lullaby

– Rating: 4.02 (177,076 ratings)

– Author: Sarah Dessen

– Published: May 27, 2002

– Genres: Young Adult, Romance, Contemporary, Fiction

Along for the Ride

– Rating: 4.04 (200,833 ratings)

– Author: Sarah Dessen

– Published: June 16, 2009

– Genres: Young Adult, Romance, Contemporary, Fiction

Serena

– Rating: 3.54 (34,840 ratings)

– Author: Ron Rash

– Published: October 7, 2008

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Historical, Southern

Lock and Key

– Rating: 4.00 (147,541 ratings)

– Author: Sarah Dessen

– Published: April 22, 2008

– Genres: Young Adult, Romance, Contemporary, Fiction

Look Homeward, Angel

– Rating: 3.92 (13,960 ratings)

– Author: Thomas Wolfe

– Published: January 1, 1929

– Genres: Fiction, Classics, Literature, Novels

The Moon and More

– Rating: 3.63 (38,879 ratings)

– Author: Sarah Dessen

– Published: June 4, 2013

– Genres: Young Adult, Romance, Contemporary, Realistic Fiction

Confederates in the Attic: Dispatches from the Unfinished Civil War

– Rating: 4.09 (22,886 ratings)

– Author: Tony Horwitz

– Published: March 3, 1998

– Genres: Civil War, History, Nonfiction, American History

Someone Like You

– Rating: 3.92 (101,707 ratings)

– Author: Sarah Dessen

– Published: May 1, 1998

– Genres: Young Adult, Romance, Contemporary, Fiction

That Summer

– Rating: 3.47 (54,755 ratings)

– Author: Sarah Dessen

– Published: January 1, 1996

– Genres: Young Adult, Contemporary, Romance, Fiction

Cataloochee

– Rating: 3.81 (1,285 ratings)

– Author: Wayne Caldwell

– Published: January 1, 2007

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Southern, Historical

Safe Haven

– Rating: 4.21 (363,721 ratings)

– Author: Nicholas Sparks

– Published: January 1, 2010

– Genres: Romance, Fiction, Chick Lit, Contemporary

Book Lovers

– Rating: 4.29 (377,004 ratings)

– Author: Emily Henry

– Published: May 3, 2022

– Genres: Romance, Contemporary, Fiction, Contemporary Romance

The Last Road Home

– Rating: 4.17 (492 ratings)

– Author: Danny Johnson

– Published: July 1, 2016

– Genres: Fiction, Historical Fiction, Adult Fiction, Literary Fiction

Smoky Mountain Tracks (Raine Stockton Dog Mysteries, #1)

– Rating: 4.02 (1,702 ratings)

– Author: Donna Ball

– Published: January 1, 2006

– Genres: Mystery, Dogs, Fiction, Cozy Mystery

Tell Me No Lies (An Ava Logan Mystery #1)

– Rating: 4.22 (130 ratings)

– Author: Lynn Chandler Willis

– Published: February 7, 2017

– Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Cozy Mystery, Adult Fiction

Christmas in Fair Bend

– Rating: 4.07 (85 ratings)

– Author: Angie Ellington

– Published: February 22, 2017

– Genres: Christmas, Romance, Audiobook, Contemporary Romance

Personal (Jack Reacher, #19)

– Rating: 3.97 (67,600 ratings)

– Author: Lee Child

– Published: September 2, 2014

– Genres: Thriller, Fiction, Mystery, Crime

Lunch at the Piccadilly

– Rating: 3.37 (1,328 ratings)

– Author: Clyde Edgerton

– Published: January 1, 2003

– Genres: Fiction, Humor, Southern, Adult Fiction

A Timely Vision (A Missing Pieces Mystery, #1)

– Rating: 3.95 (1,407 ratings)

– Author: Joyce Lavene

– Published: May 4, 2010

– Genres: Mystery, Cozy Mystery, Fiction, Paranormal

Lookaway, Lookaway

– Rating: 3.18 (3,180 ratings)

– Author: Wilton Barnhardt

– Published: May 7, 2013

– Genres: Fiction, Southern, Family, Contemporary

Carolina Harmony

– Rating: 3.49 (84 ratings)

– Author: Marilyn Taylor McDowell

– Published: January 1, 2009

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Realistic Fiction, Juvenile, Historical

Joyland

– Rating: 3.93 (142,305 ratings)

– Author: Stephen King

– Published: January 1, 2013

– Genres: Horror, Mystery, Fiction, Thriller

Road to Tater Hill

– Rating: 3.96 (364 ratings)

– Author: Edith M. Hemingway

– Published: January 1, 2009

– Genres: Middle Grade, Historical Fiction, Realistic Fiction, Young Adult

Jessie’s Mountain

– Rating: 4.08 (93 ratings)

– Author: Kerry Madden

– Published: February 1, 2008

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Childrens

So Many Beginnings: A Little Women Remix

– Rating: 3.97 (2,109 ratings)

– Author: Bethany C. Morrow

– Published: September 7, 2021

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Young Adult, Retellings, Fiction

The Notebook (The Notebook, #1)

– Rating: 4.13 (1.5 million ratings)

– Author: Nicholas Sparks

– Published: October 1, 1996

– Genres: Romance, Fiction, Chick Lit, Contemporary

