RALEIGH, N.C. — Creedmoor resident Kendrick Woods stopped cooking breakfast Saturday morning to check his Cash 5 tickets and he uncovered a $100,000 treat waiting for him.

“Something just came into my mind saying, ‘Check your Cash 5,’” Woods recalled. “I was in the middle of cooking some sausages.”

He pulled up the numbers from Friday’s drawing and couldn’t believe it when he saw that he matched all five white balls.

“It shocked me so bad,” he said. “I ran upstairs and woke my wife up to tell her.”

Woods said he always believed something like this would happen for him.

“I kept saying to myself that one day I would win the lottery,” Woods said. “My day finally came.”

Woods bought his $1 Quick Pick ticket from BP on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh. He said he has big plans for his winnings.

“My goal is to use the money to get a house,” Woods said.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,250.

“Just was in the right place at the right time,” he said. “It is truly a blessing.”

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or with Online Play. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Tuesday’s jackpot is $131,000.

Ticket sales from draw games such as Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $3.2 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Granville County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.