3-year-old who disappeared near Charlotte homicide scene found safe; no word on suspect

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A three-year-old girl who went missing nearby an ongoing homicide investigation on Sunday in north Charlotte has been located safe, Charlotte Police confirmed with Queen City News.

Three-year-old Marlaya Patterson is missing and her father, 31-year-old Corey Patterson, is believed to have abducted her, according to Charlotte Police. The Amber Alert, which was active throughout the day Sunday, was canceled Sunday afternoon.

Credit: CMPD

Officers say they investigated the homicide on the same road around 6 a.m. Sunday morning where a woman was found with an apparent gunshot wound. Police deemed it a homicide but have not yet named the victim or mentioned a suspect.

Patterson is believed to be driving a silver 2012 Ford Escape with license tags BDB2527 and is considered armed and dangerous. Police believe Marlaya is in danger and ask for the public to call 911 immediately with information.

Corey is described as a 31-year-old Black male, 5’6″, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Marlaya is described as a three-year-old Black female, 3″, 40 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.