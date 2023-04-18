MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Breeze Airways has added Long Island, New York, as a new nonstop destination from Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The airline, which began service as RDU’s 14th airline in February, will begin flights to Islip, New York, in June, according to a news release from the airport on Tuesday.

“We are pleased to see Breeze growing along with the Research Triangle and meeting the demand for new routes and affordable travel options,” said Michael Landugth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “The route to New York-Islip adds a new nonstop destination at RDU and gives travelers more choices when visiting our most-frequented metro area.”

Breeze will fly to Islip on Thursdays and Sundays beginning June 29. Introductory fares start at $59 one way.

“Since launching only recently from RDU, we have seen great demand in the Research Triangle,” said David Neeleman, Founder and CEO of Breeze Airways. “New York’s Islip will be our ninth nonstop destination and, I’m sure, will be very popular.”

The airline also serves Hartford, Conn.; New Orleans, La,; and Providence, R.I. from RDU. It will launch nonstop routes to Columbus, Ohio; Jacksonville, Fla.; Los Angeles, Calif.; Pittsburgh, Penn.; and Louisville, Ky., in May.