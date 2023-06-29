Multiple businesses were damaged on Wednesday in a fire on South Broad Street in Brevard. (Photo courtesy of City of Brevard Fire Department)

BREVARD, N.C. (WSPA) – Multiple businesses were damaged on Wednesday in a fire on South Broad Street in Brevard.

According to the City of Brevard Fire Department, the fire did the most damage to two businesses, 3 Oak Handcrafted and Platt Home, but several nearby businesses and apartments had smoke damage.

Fighting the fire took the combined efforts of Brevard Fire Department, Mills River Fire and multiple units from around Transylvania County.

No one was injured in the fire.

This is a developing story, we will update it when we have more information.