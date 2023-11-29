RALEIGH, N.C. — Michael Hansil of Ocean Isle Beach took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 scratch-off prize.

Hansil bought his lucky $5 Power 5s ticket from Calabash Food & Fuel on Beach Drive Southwest in Calabash.

He arrived at lottery headquarters on November 20 to claim his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $178,126.

The Power 5s game debuted with six $250,000 top prizes. Four $250,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

For details on how $5.9 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Brunswick County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.