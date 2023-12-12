MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Mebane Planning Board may have voted against Buc-ee’s latest proposal, but there is still a potential road forward for the iconic gas station chain.

Mebane planning and zoning officials voted Monday to recommend denying the proposal for a Buc-ee’s. More than 30 people signed up to speak to the Planning and Zoning Board, and most of them were against it.

That, however, is not the end. Mebane Mayor Ed Hooks said Tuesday that Buc-ee’s representatives will make their case before the Mebane City Council on Jan. 8, and that’s when the council will have their final say. The council could vote against the plan, aligning with the planning board, or vote in favor, going against the planning board’s recommendation.

“Buc-ee’s is not dead,” Hooks said. “Now, it’s up to the City of Mebane city council. We have a great council, and I think they will do what is best for the citizens and what’s best for the City of Mebane and its long-range plans.”

What are the concerns?

The planning board based their decision on four main criteria, Hooks said. Could the proposal materially endanger the public, could it substantially injure the value of any adjoining properties, would it be in harmony with the area, and would it conform with Mebane’s land development plan?

Hooks said he thought the Buc-ee’s team made their case “very, very effectively,” but several of the planning and zoning officials voted against the proposal citing concerns about the traffic the Buc-ees would bring.

The proposed 32-acre mega-gas station would be located off Interstate 40, just one exit west of Tanger Outlets, an already popular shopping hub. The plot, which is mostly overgrown grass and trees, would transform into an immense Buc-ee’s complex large enough to fit more than 18 Sheetz stores or half a standard Walmart inside. The site would include 600 parking spaces, and officials expect it would draw around five million visitors a year.

Those numbers mean surrounding roads and on-ramps would need extensive upgrades to prepare for the influx of traffic. Hooks said the Buc-ee’s proposal includes more than 20 improvements to the interstate and nearby roads, encompassing the bridge, stoplights, turn lanes, additional lanes and longer exits and entrances to handle the backup.

“Buc-ee’s presents a major problem,” Hooks said. “They have addressed the DOT, our own traffic engineering firm, their engineering firm. They all come up with a traffic impact analysis, and the DOT makes them address those needs, and they’ve done it very well. Now, does that mean it’s going to eliminate the problem? Who knows? Only time will tell.”

What’s next?

Leading up to the January meeting, Hooks expects the Buc-ee’s team will be working to shore up their presentation, specifically with regards to traffic, to make their best possible case to the Mebane City Council.

“It’s going to be an interesting, to say the least, council meeting,” Hooks said. “A lot of people were there last night, both for and against, and I think that same situation will exist on Jan. 8, so we’re excited about it.”