MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — Buc-ee’s, the iconic Texan gas station chain, is eyeing an expansion into the Piedmont Triad, locals are both excited and wary about the potential changes.

“Anytime that we are talking about new growth, new things coming, it’s something we should be excited about,” said Stephen Satterfield, a local realtor, capturing the feeling of many in the community.

Currently, the proposed site is 32 acres of overgrown grass, trees, and cornfields, but it could soon transform into a bustling Buc-ee’s store.

Stephen Satterfield, who has experienced the appeal of Buc-ee’s in the past, stated, “I think it’s going to bring a lot of hype. They offer so many things like a mini grocery store. It’s wild to see all the gas pumps. It’s absolutely crazy.”

The extremely popular gas station chain has ambitious plans to build a 75,000-square-foot store with over 600 parking spots and up to 120 gas pumps at the corner of Trollingwood-Hawfields Road, just off Interstates 40-85.

Lesia and Donnie Hill, who live across from the proposed Buc-ee’s site, are excited about the convenience it could bring to their family. Donnie Hill remarked, “It’s a lot more convenient than having to get in your car and go across town to Walmart.”

However, the site’s potential to attract thousands of visitors each day raises concerns. Lesia Hill pointed out, “More traffic and it might back up more than usual. That’s one of our concerns. I hope they add a crosswalk for safety and for children getting off the bus and having to cross the different streets.”

While the current plan for the site does not include a crosswalk at the intersection near the Hill’s residence, it is set to include new stops, entry points, and sidewalks, dependent on approval.

Stephen Satterfield emphasized, “The main thing is that the city has a plan for how that growth happens and takes in the concerns of the community when they make their decision.”

The Mebane Planning Board is expected to consider Buc-ee’s zoning request in an upcoming meeting, Monday. If recommended, a set of public hearings will be scheduled before the Mebane City Council, which will make the final decision to approve or deny the request.