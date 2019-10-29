Budget override vote delayed until Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Senate Republicans have put off for at least a day an override vote on Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the state budget.

A parliamentary action had occurred so that an override vote could happen as soon as Monday night. But Senate Rules Chairman Bill Rabon pushed off any vote until Tuesday at the earliest.

Top Senate leader Phil Berger told reporters later it didn’t happen Monday because “I don’t think we had an opportunity” for an override. But Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue says the delay is evidence that Republicans know the budget veto will be upheld and the need to take Democratic issues seriously to hammer out a negotiated budget.

Republicans would need at least one of the 21 Democrats to defect to complete the override and enact the budget. The House already has voted to override Cooper’s veto.