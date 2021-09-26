Builders of all ages take on BrickUniverse’s LEGO convention in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The seventh annual LEGO convention, BrickUniverse, is back in Raleigh.

LEGO artists finally had the chance, once again, to show off their talents at building superheroes, cities, robots and more.

But what stole the show? A miniature Paris, London and Chicago cityscape, on display for LEGO fans at the Raleigh Convention Center. It was a sight to see for little LEGO fans, and their families.

“I like to create many different things,” 7-year-old Shiloh Kuhns.

Kuhns attended the event with her family Saturday. Her dad Peter said the father-daughter team has been building LEGOs since Shiloh was little and uses them to spend quality time together.

“I just think LEGOs are an amazing thing that grows with you throughout your life,” Peter Kuhns said. “I actually like building as well. It’s a family activity we do together.”

And that’s exactly what BrickUniverse does, bring people together.

“I can show (what I build) and get some enthusiasm from kids and get their reactions,” LEGO artist Brian Sauls said. “It makes me want to do it more.”

Despite the convention being back in 2021, BrickUniverse had to do some things differently to keep people physically apart because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers created sessions for people to visit the displays, without overcrowding the space. They also took out much of the interactive sites and LEGO builds that they normally have.

“We’re actually very cautious about COVID, but this is spread out and it’s easy to social distance and everyone is wearing masks. We feel very safe,” Peter Kuhns said.

However, the COVID-19 protocols in place didn’t block the fun for visitors.

“It feels kinda weird, but kinda nice at the same time,” 9-year-old Micah Hieke said. “All of these people get to see LEGOs and they get to see a lot of things and other people’s creations.”